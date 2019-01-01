QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
19.1K/268.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 3:06PM
New Leaf Ventures Inc is a licensed producer and processor of ultra-premium cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

New Leaf Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Leaf Ventures's (NLVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Leaf Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Leaf Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF)?

A

The stock price for New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVF) is $0.0621 last updated Today at 6:55:26 PM.

Q

Does New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Leaf Ventures.

Q

When is New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK:NLVVF) reporting earnings?

A

New Leaf Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Leaf Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does New Leaf Ventures (NLVVF) operate in?

A

New Leaf Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.