Range
2.45 - 2.69
Vol / Avg.
74.4K/220.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.54 - 13.4
Mkt Cap
112M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.49
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
42.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm generates immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. It uses computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins to treat serious diseases, including cancer, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. Its product line comprises of NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neoleukin Therapeutics's (NLTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) was reported by Stifel on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting NLTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 581.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)?

A

The stock price for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is $2.64 last updated Today at 7:09:26 PM.

Q

Does Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Q

When is Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) reporting earnings?

A

Neoleukin Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) operate in?

A

Neoleukin Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.