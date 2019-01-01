Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm generates immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. It uses computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins to treat serious diseases, including cancer, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. Its product line comprises of NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.