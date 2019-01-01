QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.2 - 11.67
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.09 - 12.5
Mkt Cap
86.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.23
P/E
19.39
EPS
-0.09
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:34AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Nicholas Financial Inc is a consumer finance company. It is engaged in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance-related products. The majority of its revenue comes from Interest and fee income.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090
REV12.240M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nicholas Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nicholas Financial (NICK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nicholas Financial's (NICK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nicholas Financial (NICK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nicholas Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Nicholas Financial (NICK)?

A

The stock price for Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) is $11.35 last updated Today at 6:23:57 PM.

Q

Does Nicholas Financial (NICK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2013 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2013.

Q

When is Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) reporting earnings?

A

Nicholas Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.

Q

Is Nicholas Financial (NICK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nicholas Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Nicholas Financial (NICK) operate in?

A

Nicholas Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.