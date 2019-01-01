|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|REV
|12.240M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nicholas Financial’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), OppFi (NYSE:OPFI), Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT).
There is no analysis for Nicholas Financial
The stock price for Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) is $11.35 last updated Today at 6:23:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2013 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2013.
Nicholas Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nicholas Financial.
Nicholas Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.