Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$12.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nicholas Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Nicholas Financial Questions & Answers
When is Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) reporting earnings?
Nicholas Financial (NICK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nicholas Financial’s (NASDAQ:NICK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.