Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 18
EPS
$1.700
Quarterly Revenue
$53.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$69.7M
Earnings History
Nicolet Bankshares Questions & Answers
When is Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) reporting earnings?
Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nicolet Bankshares’s (NYSE:NIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
