Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 55.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $62.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|1.50
|1.32
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|1.62
|1.55
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|289.44M
|348.71M
|337.64M
|291.82M
|Revenue Actual
|336.00M
|376.80M
|358.40M
|320.30M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|1.50
|1.32
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|1.62
|1.55
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|289.44M
|348.71M
|337.64M
|291.82M
|Revenue Actual
|336.00M
|376.80M
|358.40M
|320.30M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ingevity using advanced sorting and filters.
Ingevity Questions & Answers
Ingevity (NGVT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.70.
The Actual Revenue was $260.3M, which beat the estimate of $259.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.