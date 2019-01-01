ñol

Natural Gas Services Gr
(NYSE:NGS)
14.80
-0.06[-0.40%]
At close: Jun 3
13.79
-1.0100[-6.82%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.42 - 14.86
52 Week High/Low8.91 - 14.99
Open / Close14.8 / 14.77
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.21.1K / 41.6K
Mkt Cap184.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float10.3M

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Natural Gas Services Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$20.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20.3M

Earnings Recap

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.10 -0.14 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 18.05M 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M
Revenue Actual 18.03M 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.10 -0.14 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 18.05M 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M
Revenue Actual 18.03M 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Natural Gas Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reporting earnings?
A

Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.36.

Q
What were Natural Gas Services Gr’s (NYSE:NGS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.2M, which missed the estimate of $16.2M.

