Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.10 -0.14 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 18.05M 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M Revenue Actual 18.03M 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M

