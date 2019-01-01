Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Natural Gas Services Gr
Natural Gas Services Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) was reported by Imperial Capital on August 7, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting NGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) was provided by Imperial Capital, and Natural Gas Services Gr maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Natural Gas Services Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Natural Gas Services Gr was filed on August 7, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 7, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $18.00. The current price Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) is trading at is $14.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
