Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ:NEWT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Newtek Bus Servs
Newtek Bus Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ: NEWT) was reported by Raymond James on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NEWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ: NEWT) was provided by Raymond James, and Newtek Bus Servs downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Newtek Bus Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Newtek Bus Servs was filed on August 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) is trading at is $24.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
