Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financials sector.

NewtekOne, Inc. NEWT

Dividend Yield: 5.28%

5.28% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Timothy Switzer maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $13 on March 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Timothy Switzer maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $13 on March 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Piper Sandler analyst Crispin love maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $11 on March 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Crispin love maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $11 on March 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: NewtekOne will report its second quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 5.

Comerica Incorporated CMA

Dividend Yield: 5.38%

5.38% Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $53 to $50 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $53 to $50 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. RBC Capital analyst JonArfstrommaintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $58 to $56 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst JonArfstrommaintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $58 to $56 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: Comerica posted better-than-expected quarterly results on July 19.

Valley National Bancorp VLY

Dividend Yield: 5.45%

5.45% JP Morgan analyst StevenAlexopoulosmaintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $8.5 to $8 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst StevenAlexopoulosmaintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $8.5 to $8 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Perito downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $12 to $8 on May 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Michael Perito downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $12 to $8 on May 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On July 25, the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.

