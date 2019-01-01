Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ:NEWT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newtek Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $14.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newtek Bus Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.59 0.71 1.08 EPS Actual 0.66 0.56 1.20 1.05 Revenue Estimate 13.08M 14.07M 19.78M 29.30M Revenue Actual 24.80M 12.41M 36.59M 34.69M

