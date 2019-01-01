NewMarket (NYSE:NEU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NewMarket
NewMarket Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) was reported by Buckingham Research on April 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $380.00 expecting NEU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) was provided by Buckingham Research, and NewMarket initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewMarket, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewMarket was filed on April 1, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewMarket (NEU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $380.00. The current price NewMarket (NEU) is trading at is $328.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
