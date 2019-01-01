National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Energy Services
National Energy Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting NESR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) was provided by National Bank Of Canada, and National Energy Services downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Energy Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Energy Services was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Energy Services (NESR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $13.50 to $11.00. The current price National Energy Services (NESR) is trading at is $8.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.