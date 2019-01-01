ñol

National Energy Services
(NASDAQ:NESR)
8.28
0.20[2.48%]
At close: Jun 3
8.28
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.98 - 8.36
52 Week High/Low6.15 - 15.95
Open / Close8.06 / 8.28
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 91.4M
Vol / Avg.454.8K / 360.6K
Mkt Cap756.5M
P/E19.71
50d Avg. Price7.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float33.1M

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

National Energy Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 3

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$218M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$218M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of National Energy Services using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

National Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) reporting earnings?
A

National Energy Services (NESR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 3, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were National Energy Services’s (NASDAQ:NESR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $63.5M.

