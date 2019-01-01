ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Energy Services
(NASDAQ:NESR)
8.28
0.20[2.48%]
At close: Jun 3
8.28
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.98 - 8.36
52 Week High/Low6.15 - 15.95
Open / Close8.06 / 8.28
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 91.4M
Vol / Avg.454.8K / 360.6K
Mkt Cap756.5M
P/E19.71
50d Avg. Price7.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float33.1M

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR), Dividends

National Energy Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Energy Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

National Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Energy Services (NESR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services.

Q
What date did I need to own National Energy Services (NESR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services.

Q
How much per share is the next National Energy Services (NESR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services.

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services.

Browse dividends on all stocks.