Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neonode
The latest price target for Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) was reported by Baird on July 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting NEON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) was provided by Baird, and Neonode initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neonode, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neonode was filed on July 26, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neonode (NEON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Neonode (NEON) is trading at is $7.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
