Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 09:35 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neonode beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $347.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.15 -0.14 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 1.11M 1.95M 1.81M 1.83M Revenue Actual 1.49M 962.00K 1.72M 1.67M

