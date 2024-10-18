This Rapport Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $14. PureCycle Technologies shares closed at $9.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. COFS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $37. ChoiceOne Finl shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday.

Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh initiates coverage on Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Rapport Therapeutics shares closed at $28.05 on Thursday.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson initiated coverage on Neonode Inc. NEON with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.5. Neonode shares closed at $7.80 on Thursday.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Global Self Storage, Inc. SELF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.5. Global Self Storage shares closed at $5.05 on Thursday.

