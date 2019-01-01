Noble (NYSE:NE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Noble
Noble Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Noble (NYSE: NE) was reported by BTIG on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting NE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Noble (NYSE: NE) was provided by BTIG, and Noble upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Noble, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Noble was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Noble (NE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $60.00. The current price Noble (NE) is trading at is $36.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.