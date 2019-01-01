Noble (NYSE:NE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$210.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$210.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Noble using advanced sorting and filters.
Noble Questions & Answers
When is Noble (NYSE:NE) reporting earnings?
Noble (NE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Noble (NYSE:NE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which beat the estimate of $-0.33.
What were Noble’s (NYSE:NE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $278.1M, which missed the estimate of $284.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.