NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NuCana
NuCana Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NCNA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) was provided by Cowen & Co., and NuCana downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NuCana, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NuCana was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NuCana (NCNA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price NuCana (NCNA) is trading at is $0.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
