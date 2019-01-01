Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) was reported by Barclays on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting NBIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.14% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) was provided by Barclays, and Neurocrine Biosciences maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neurocrine Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neurocrine Biosciences was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $110.00. The current price Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is trading at is $95.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
