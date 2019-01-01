National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Bank Holdings
National Bank Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting NBHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) was provided by Stephens & Co., and National Bank Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Bank Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Bank Holdings was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Bank Holdings (NBHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $46.00. The current price National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is trading at is $40.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
