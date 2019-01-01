National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
National Bank Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $12.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.62
|0.70
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.64
|0.77
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|70.43M
|70.23M
|76.17M
|76.65M
|Revenue Actual
|72.70M
|76.09M
|70.13M
|78.58M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Bank Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
National Bank Holdings Questions & Answers
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
The Actual Revenue was $48.8M, which beat the estimate of $48.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.