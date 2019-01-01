National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Bank Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was down $12.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.62 0.70 0.70 EPS Actual 0.74 0.64 0.77 0.86 Revenue Estimate 70.43M 70.23M 76.17M 76.65M Revenue Actual 72.70M 76.09M 70.13M 78.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.