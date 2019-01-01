Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Natures Sunshine Products
Natures Sunshine Products Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) was reported by DA Davidson on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting NATR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) was provided by DA Davidson, and Natures Sunshine Products maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Natures Sunshine Products, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Natures Sunshine Products was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.50 to $18.00. The current price Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) is trading at is $11.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
