Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.