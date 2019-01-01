QQQ
Range
13.45 - 13.65
Vol / Avg.
56.3K/42.8K
Div / Yield
0.55/4.07%
52 Wk
13.37 - 16
Mkt Cap
291.7M
Payout Ratio
54.89
Open
13.51
P/E
14.41
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Muniyield California Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. It invests primarily in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Muniyield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniyield (MYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniyield's (MYC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniyield.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniyield (MYC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniyield

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniyield (MYC)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) is $13.62 last updated Today at 5:42:00 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniyield (MYC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniyield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniyield (MYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniyield.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniyield (MYC) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniyield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.