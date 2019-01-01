Mineworx Technologies Ltd is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. It is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession, which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain.