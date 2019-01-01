QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
5K/72.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
20.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
342.8M
Outstanding
Mineworx Technologies Ltd is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. It is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession, which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain.

Mineworx Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mineworx Technologies (OTCQB: MWXRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mineworx Technologies's (MWXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mineworx Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mineworx Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF)?

A

The stock price for Mineworx Technologies (OTCQB: MWXRF) is $0.06 last updated Today at 5:54:59 PM.

Q

Does Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mineworx Technologies.

Q

When is Mineworx Technologies (OTCQB:MWXRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mineworx Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mineworx Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mineworx Technologies (MWXRF) operate in?

A

Mineworx Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.