May 13, 2025 3:09 PM 1 min read

Microvast Stock Hits New 52-Week Highs: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST shares are soaring Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a sharp improvement in profitability.

What To Know: The battery technology firm posted first-quarter revenue of $116.5 million, beating analyst estimates of $103.75 million and marking a 43.2% increase from the $81.4 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share in the first quarter, while adjusted net profit reached $19.3 million. This marks a reversal from the adjusted net loss of $13 million in the year-ago period. The company also reported a GAAP net profit of $61.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million, signaling a significant improvement in operating efficiency.

Margins improved as well, with non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rising to 37%, up from 22.6% a year earlier. Operating expenses fell to $24.9 million from $30.1 million last year, reflecting tighter cost control. CEO Yang Wu pointed to rising demand for Microvast's battery solutions and the company's continued focus on profitability as key factors behind the strong quarter.

Microvast reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $450 million to $475 million, maintaining a year-over-year growth target of 18% to 25%. Analysts currently expect the company to report full-year revenue of $462.97 million.

The sharp surge higher in shares appears to reflect investor confidence in the company's financial turnaround and its positioning in the battery manufacturing sector.

MVST Price Action: Microvast shares were up 34.9% at $3.22, trading at 52-week highs at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: solarseven via Shutterstock.

MVST Logo
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$3.2134.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.79
Growth
68.85
Quality
-
Value
68.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which battery technology stocks may follow Microvast?
How will rising demand impact battery manufacturers?
Which automakers could benefit from Microvast's growth?
What other companies are in the battery sector?
How might investor confidence affect Microvast's competitors?
Could cost control measures inspire other firms?
Which investments align with Microvast's profitability focus?
What implications does increased revenue have for the sector?
How will profit margins influence investor strategies?
Which ETFs include battery technology companies?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoversRetail Investor Stockswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved