Crude Oil Gains 3%; US Inflation Eases In April

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.49% to 42,203.63 while the NASDAQ gained 1.74% to 19,033.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.86% to 5,894.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

Consumer prices in the U.S. eased faster than expected in April, with fresh tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump appearing not to have a swift and tangible impact on the cost of living.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.3% higher compared to a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, compared to economists’ expectations of 2.4% and the previous reading.

The monthly gain was 0.2%, rebounding from a prior decline of 0.1%, yet falling short of a 0.3% forecasted.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares shot up 165% to $14.01 after the company announced it presented studies on HCW9206.
  • Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST got a boost, surging 33% to $3.1749 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
  • Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO shares were also up, gaining 116% to $1.6001 after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its FY25 revenue guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. XENE shares dropped 17% to $29.90 following first-quarter financial results.
  • Shares of Affimed N.V. AFMD were down 81% to $0.1345 after Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut its price target from $5 to $0.39.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO was down, falling 26% to $49.26. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $47 price target.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.9% to $63.75 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,253.80.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $33.130 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.1% to $4.7180.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.12%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.83%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.02%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.31% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.87%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.17% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.55%.

Economics

The annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 2.3% in April from 2.4% in the previous month and versus market estimates of 2.4%.

