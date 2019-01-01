Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co is a Filipino bank that provides a diverse range of banking and collateral services. The bank's universal banking license allows it to engage in "nonallied undertakings," which include automobile manufacturing, travel services, and real estate, as well as finance-related businesses, including insurance, savings and retail banking, credit card services, leasing, and investment banking. Net interest income derived from lending, investment, and borrowing, however, still derives a majority of the bank's net revenue. The bank's customer base covers a cross-section of the upper Filipino corporate market.