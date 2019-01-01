Mega Matrix Corp focuses on the GameFi business. GameFi is a new gaming concept with the combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology. The company has two subsidiaries namely, Mega Metaverse Corp. (Mega) and JetFleet Holding Corp. (JetFleet). Mega engages in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. JetFleet engages in the provision of aircraft advisory and management services.