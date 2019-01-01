QQQ
Range
2.27 - 2.52
Vol / Avg.
225.8K/225.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.27 - 2.52
Mkt Cap
54.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.41
P/E
4.15
EPS
3.56
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Mega Matrix Corp focuses on the GameFi business. GameFi is a new gaming concept with the combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology. The company has two subsidiaries namely, Mega Metaverse Corp. (Mega) and JetFleet Holding Corp. (JetFleet). Mega engages in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. JetFleet engages in the provision of aircraft advisory and management services.
Mega Matrix Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mega Matrix (MTMT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mega Matrix (AMEX: MTMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mega Matrix's (MTMT) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Mega Matrix.

Q
What is the target price for Mega Matrix (MTMT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Mega Matrix

Q
Current Stock Price for Mega Matrix (MTMT)?
A

The stock price for Mega Matrix (AMEX: MTMT) is $2.46 last updated Mon Mar 28 2022 19:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Mega Matrix (MTMT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mega Matrix.

Q
When is Mega Matrix (AMEX:MTMT) reporting earnings?
A

Mega Matrix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Mega Matrix (MTMT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mega Matrix.

Q
What sector and industry does Mega Matrix (MTMT) operate in?
A

Mega Matrix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.