April 23, 2025 5:22 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock On Wednesday?

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL on Wednesday announced the successful interoperability of the Marvell Structera portfolio of Compute Express Link (CXL) devices with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD EPYC CPUs and 5th Gen Intel Corp INTC Intel Xeon platforms.

The move marks Marvell’s progress towards an open and interoperable CXL ecosystem, which will address the growing demands for memory bandwidth and capacity in next-generation cloud data centers.

Marvell tapped AMD and Intel to extensively test Structera CXL products with AMD EPYC and 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms across various configurations, workloads, and operating conditions.

Also Read: Rising Tide Of AI Is So Strong That Semiconductor Optical Industry Projects $30 Billion Total Addressable Market By 2029

The results demonstrated seamless interoperability, delivering stability, scalability, and high-performance memory expansion that cloud data center providers need for mass deployment.

The first-quarter semiconductor earnings procession kicked off with ASML Holding ASML last Wednesday and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM on Thursday.

For U.S. chip vendors, BofA Securities analysts Vivek Arya and Duksan Jang expect first-quarter results to beat as their original outlook was likely conservative and tariff-related pull-ins created a better demand environment. However, the second-quarter outlook could be in line as companies could widen the guidance range.

Marvell stock plunged over 55% year-to-date. Marvell’s exit from the auto space follows its October quarter restructuring, where it began shifting investments away from enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, and automotive.

The company is now focused on AI and accelerated computing, a theme JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur sees as key to unlocking long-term value.

Price Action: MRVL stock closed higher by 6.22% to $53.77 on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$54.217.09%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.12
Growth
25.07
Quality
-
Value
16.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$90.605.03%
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$657.983.02%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$20.635.74%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$157.373.94%
Got Questions? Ask
Which cloud data center providers will benefit from CXL?
How will AMD and Intel react to Marvell's advancements?
What does Marvell's focus on AI mean for investors?
Which semiconductor stocks could outperform due to market demand?
How might Marvell's restructuring impact competitors in the semiconductor space?
Which emerging technologies stand to gain from Marvell's innovations?
What potential does the CXL ecosystem hold for future investments?
Which investors are watching Marvell's pivot to AI?
How could tariffs affect the semiconductor market in the coming quarters?
What implications does Marvell's stock performance have for investors in tech sectors?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMoversTechBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved