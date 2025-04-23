What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock On Wednesday?

Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL on Wednesday announced the successful interoperability of the Marvell Structera portfolio of Compute Express Link (CXL) devices with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD EPYC CPUs and 5th Gen Intel Corp INTC Intel Xeon platforms.

The move marks Marvell’s progress towards an open and interoperable CXL ecosystem, which will address the growing demands for memory bandwidth and capacity in next-generation cloud data centers.

Marvell tapped AMD and Intel to extensively test Structera CXL products with AMD EPYC and 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms across various configurations, workloads, and operating conditions.

The results demonstrated seamless interoperability, delivering stability, scalability, and high-performance memory expansion that cloud data center providers need for mass deployment.

The first-quarter semiconductor earnings procession kicked off with ASML Holding ASML last Wednesday and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM on Thursday.

For U.S. chip vendors, BofA Securities analysts Vivek Arya and Duksan Jang expect first-quarter results to beat as their original outlook was likely conservative and tariff-related pull-ins created a better demand environment. However, the second-quarter outlook could be in line as companies could widen the guidance range.

Marvell stock plunged over 55% year-to-date. Marvell’s exit from the auto space follows its October quarter restructuring, where it began shifting investments away from enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, and automotive.

The company is now focused on AI and accelerated computing, a theme JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur sees as key to unlocking long-term value.

Price Action: MRVL stock closed higher by 6.22% to $53.77 on Wednesday.

