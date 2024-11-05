Marqeta Stock Sinks On Q3 Earnings, Analyst Downgrades

Marqeta Inc MQ shares are trading lower Tuesday on the heels of the company’s third-quarter financial results. Several analysts also downgraded and lowered price targets on the stock following the report.

Q3 Earnings: Marqeta reported third-quarter revenue of $127.97 million, missing analyst estimates of $128.08 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates, per Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 18% year-over-year. Marqeta reported total processing volume of $74 billion, up 30% year-over-year.

“In the third quarter our true growth trajectory was back on display as we lapped the Block contract renewal, while continuing to demonstrate operational discipline to fuel strong Adjusted EBITDA,” said Simon Khalaf, CEO at Marqeta.

“We combined this with several new product announcements that further enhance the Marqeta platform to provide transformative payment solutions at scale for our expanding customer base.”

Marqeta’s outlook appears to be the main thing weighing on shares on Tuesday. Marqeta expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of 10% to 12%. The company anticipates fourth-quarter profit growth of 13% to 15% and fourth-quarter EBITDA margin of 5% to 7%.

“Our fourth quarter guidance reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes,” the company said.

Analyst Changes:

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane downgraded Marqeta from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $9 to $4.

Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff downgraded Marqeta from Overweight to Sector Weight.

William Blair analyst Robert Napoli downgraded Marqeta from Outperform to Market Perform.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained Marqeta with a Positive and lowered the price target from $9 to $7.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch downgraded Marqeta from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained Marqeta with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Gus Gala downgraded Marqeta from Buy to Neutral.

JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Marqeta with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintains Marqeta with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

MQ Price Action: Marqeta shares were down 40.4% at $3.55 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.