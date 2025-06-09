US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 42,664.42 while the NASDAQ gained 0.05% to 19,538.86. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 5,994.22.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating market estimates of 20 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $193.10 million, versus expectations of $190.70 million.

Equities Trading UP



Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares shot up 311% to $0.8430 after the company said gene therapy boosted lifespan by 20% in mice, eyes anti-aging breakthrough.

shares shot up 311% to $0.8430 after the company said gene therapy boosted lifespan by 20% in mice, eyes anti-aging breakthrough. Shares of Know Labs, Inc. KNW got a boost, surging 103% to $3.1701. Know Labs shares jumped 205% on Friday after the company announced that entered into an agreement to be acquired by Goldeneye 1995. Also, the company announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

got a boost, surging 103% to $3.1701. Know Labs shares jumped 205% on Friday after the company announced that entered into an agreement to be acquired by Goldeneye 1995. Also, the company announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Twin Hospitality Group Inc. TWNP shares were also up, gaining 61% to $6.60.

Equities Trading DOWN

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares dropped 43% to $2.40 after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 1,054,604 shares at $2.50 per share.

shares dropped 43% to $2.40 after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 1,054,604 shares at $2.50 per share. Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE were down 41% to $0.2373 after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit.

were down 41% to $0.2373 after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit. The Children’s Place, Inc PLCE was down, falling 28% to $4.9101 as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $64.44 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,339.40.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $36.575 on Monday, while copper rose 1.2% to $4.9070.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.92%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.63%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.43% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.31%.

Economics

U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.2% month-over-month for April.

