Gold Jumps Over 2%; Dole Shares Gain After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 400 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 47,068.14 while the NASDAQ surged 1.86% to 23,433.12. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.04% to 6,798.73.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Shares of Dole Plc (NYSE:DOLE) surged around 8% on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, missing analysts’ forecasts of 17 cents and marking a 15.8% decline from 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $2.28 billion, topping consensus expectations of $2.15 billion. Adjusted operating income came in at $36.21 million, down from $48.57 million a year ago.

Equities Trading UP



Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 294% to $19.51 after the company announced the acquisition of Damora Therapeutics.

Equities Trading DOWN

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GORV) shares dropped 40% to $0.97 after the company announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $59.65 while gold traded up 2.2% at $4,097.60.

Silver traded up 3.7% to $49.920 on Monday, while copper rose 1.4% to $5.0240.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.71%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.17%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.82% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.52% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.55%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.38%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

