Gold Jumps Over 2%; Dole Shares Gain After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 400 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.17% to 47,068.14 while the NASDAQ surged 1.86% to 23,433.12. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.04% to 6,798.73.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 2.3% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.7%.
Top Headline
Shares of Dole Plc (NYSE:DOLE) surged around 8% on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, missing analysts’ forecasts of 17 cents and marking a 15.8% decline from 19 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $2.28 billion, topping consensus expectations of $2.15 billion. Adjusted operating income came in at $36.21 million, down from $48.57 million a year ago.
Equities Trading UP
- Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 294% to $19.51 after the company announced the acquisition of Damora Therapeutics.
- Shares of Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) got a boost, surging 206% to $14.59. Movano and Corvex announced a merger agreement.
- Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares were also up, gaining 125% to $33.36 after its Phase 3 PEAK study showed a median progression-free survival of 16.5 months for bezuclastinib plus sunitinib. The company plans to submit NDA to FDA for bezuclastinib in intolerant gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GORV) shares dropped 40% to $0.97 after the company announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq.
- Shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) were down 22% to $13.52 after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was down, falling 23% to $16.52 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $59.65 while gold traded up 2.2% at $4,097.60.
Silver traded up 3.7% to $49.920 on Monday, while copper rose 1.4% to $5.0240.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.71%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.17%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.82% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.52% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.55%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.38%.
Economics
No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.
