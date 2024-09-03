Hello Group, Zscaler And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Hello Group Inc. MOMO to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $372.52 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hello Group shares fell 0.6% to $6.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. ZS to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $567.93 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zscaler shares gained 0.1% to $200.00 in after-hours trading.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO shares rose in Friday's after-hours trading after the company announced a $10 million loan through a Facility Agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Aptose shares jumped 69.3% to $0.6874 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is projected to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $284.87 million. HealthEquity shares fell 0.6% to $79.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH to report a quarterly loss at 9 cents per share on revenue of $285.03 million after the closing bell. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares fell 1% to $2.08 in the after-hours trading session.
