Hello Group, Zscaler And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Hello Group Inc . MOMO to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $372.52 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hello Group shares fell 0.6% to $6.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc . ZS to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $567.93 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zscaler shares gained 0.1% to $200.00 in after-hours trading.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO shares rose in Friday's after-hours trading after the company announced a $10 million loan through a Facility Agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Aptose shares jumped 69.3% to $0.6874 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is projected to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $284.87 million. HealthEquity shares fell 0.6% to $79.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH to report a quarterly loss at 9 cents per share on revenue of $285.03 million after the closing bell. Sportsman's Warehouse shares fell 1% to $2.08 in the after-hours trading session.

