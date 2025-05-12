Monday.com's High-Paying Customers Rise 38%, Improves Operating Margin

Zinger Key Points
- Monday.com beat Q1 estimates with $282.3M revenue and $1.10 EPS; stock rose.
- Paid large customers grew 38% YoY; record free cash flow hit $110M with strong outlook for Q2 and full-year 2025.
Monday.com Ltd MNDY posted first-quarter results on Monday. The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 30% year-on-year to $282.3 million, beating the consensus of $275.8 million.
The project management software company’s adjusted EPS of $1.10 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.70.
The net dollar retention rate was 112% and 115% for customers with more than ten users.
The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 38% year over year to 3,444. The adjusted operating margin increased 400 bps to 14%.
In the quarter, Monday.com generated an operating cash flow of $112 million compared to $92 million a year ago.
It generated $110 million in free cash flow, compared to $90 million a year ago, and ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
Co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman noted strong revenue growth in the first quarter, record operating profit, and its highest-ever adjusted free cash flow for a single quarter.
Outlook: Monday.com expects fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue of $292 million to $294 million against the analyst consensus estimate of $275.8 million and an adjusted operating margin of 11% to 12%.
Monday.com expects 2025 revenue of $1.220 billion to $1.226 billion (prior $1.208 billion to $1.221 billion), against the analyst consensus estimate of $1.210 billion, and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 12% (prior 11% to 12%).
Price Action: Monday.com stock is trading down 0.81% to $276.00 at the last check on Monday.
