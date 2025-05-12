Monday.Com Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

monday.com Ltd. MNDY will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, May 12.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. monday.com projects to report quarterly revenue at $275.96 million, compared to $216.91 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 10, Monday.com reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth of 32% year-on-year to $267.98 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $261.37 million.

monday.com shares fell 1.2% to close at $278.24 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $385 to $305 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $400 to $360 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $340 to $450 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $350 to $400 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight with a price target of $420 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying MNDY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock