Range
2.01 - 2.04
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 3
Mkt Cap
184.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.01
P/E
3.67
EPS
0.1
Shares
91.6M
Outstanding
Mandalay Resources Corp is a Canadian-based natural resource corporation with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile and Canada. The company focuses on growing its production and reducing costs at its gold-antimony operation in Australia, and its gold mine in Sweden, to generate near-term sustainable positive cash flow.

Mandalay Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mandalay Resources (OTCQB: MNDJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mandalay Resources's (MNDJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mandalay Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mandalay Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Mandalay Resources (MNDJF)?

A

The stock price for Mandalay Resources (OTCQB: MNDJF) is $2.0125 last updated Today at 4:05:20 PM.

Q

Does Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mandalay Resources.

Q

When is Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) reporting earnings?

A

Mandalay Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mandalay Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) operate in?

A

Mandalay Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.