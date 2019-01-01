Manning & Napier Inc is an independent investment management firm. It provides investment management services through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services. It also offers equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds. The company offers its investment management capabilities primarily through direct sales to high net worth individuals and institutions, as well as through third-party intermediaries, platforms, and institutional investment consultants. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Management fees received.