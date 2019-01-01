QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.23 - 8.47
Vol / Avg.
8.1K/44.2K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.39%
52 Wk
6.07 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
154.8M
Payout Ratio
8.4
Open
8.4
P/E
7.03
EPS
0.4
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:06PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Manning & Napier Inc is an independent investment management firm. It provides investment management services through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services. It also offers equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds. The company offers its investment management capabilities primarily through direct sales to high net worth individuals and institutions, as well as through third-party intermediaries, platforms, and institutional investment consultants. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Management fees received.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.350
REV30.000M37.816M7.816M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Manning & Napier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manning & Napier (MN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manning & Napier's (MN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Manning & Napier (MN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on June 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting MN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -46.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manning & Napier (MN)?

A

The stock price for Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) is $8.385 last updated Today at 4:39:41 PM.

Q

Does Manning & Napier (MN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) reporting earnings?

A

Manning & Napier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Manning & Napier (MN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manning & Napier.

Q

What sector and industry does Manning & Napier (MN) operate in?

A

Manning & Napier is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.