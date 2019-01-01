QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.55/3.68%
52 Wk
12.71 - 15.38
Mkt Cap
582.8M
Payout Ratio
11.29
Open
-
P/E
3.07
EPS
2.14
Shares
39.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

Morguard North American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morguard North American (MNARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morguard North American (OTC: MNARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morguard North American's (MNARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morguard North American.

Q

What is the target price for Morguard North American (MNARF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Morguard North American (OTC: MNARF) was reported by TD Securities on December 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MNARF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Morguard North American (MNARF)?

A

The stock price for Morguard North American (OTC: MNARF) is $14.92 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morguard North American (MNARF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Morguard North American (OTC:MNARF) reporting earnings?

A

Morguard North American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morguard North American (MNARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morguard North American.

Q

What sector and industry does Morguard North American (MNARF) operate in?

A

Morguard North American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.