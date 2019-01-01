QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.12/3.03%
52 Wk
30.3 - 43.2
Mkt Cap
160M
Payout Ratio
22.15
Open
-
P/E
7.66
EPS
0.41
Shares
4.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Marquette National Corp is a banking corporation operating in the United States. It provides services like savings and personal checking accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement account, certificate of deposit, debit and credit cards, safe deposit box, treasury solutions, commercial loans, loans and advances, mobile banking and online banking.

Marquette National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marquette National (MNAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marquette National (OTCQX: MNAT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marquette National's (MNAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marquette National.

Q

What is the target price for Marquette National (MNAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marquette National

Q

Current Stock Price for Marquette National (MNAT)?

A

The stock price for Marquette National (OTCQX: MNAT) is $37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:11:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marquette National (MNAT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Marquette National (MNAT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Marquette National (OTCQX:MNAT) reporting earnings?

A

Marquette National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marquette National (MNAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marquette National.

Q

What sector and industry does Marquette National (MNAT) operate in?

A

Marquette National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.