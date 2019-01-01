|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARCA: MNA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF.
There is no analysis for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
The stock price for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARCA: MNA) is $31.631 last updated Today at 4:39:38 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2011.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.