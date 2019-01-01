QQQ
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARCA: MNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF's (MNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF.

Q

What is the target price for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)?

A

The stock price for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARCA: MNA) is $31.631 last updated Today at 4:39:38 PM.

Q

Does IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2011.

Q

When is IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARCA:MNA) reporting earnings?

A

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) operate in?

A

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.