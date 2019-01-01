Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$215.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$215.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Miller Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Miller Industries Questions & Answers
When is Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) reporting earnings?
Miller Industries (MLR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Miller Industries’s (NYSE:MLR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $153.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
