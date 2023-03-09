Why JD.com Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 9%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA shares climbed 62.3% to $7.61 after the company shared detailed research data on anti-tumor pathway discoveries and their potential for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic melanoma, and glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder, Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD.
- Toro Corp. TORO shares climbed 53.2% to $5.90.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY gained 36% to $2.21. EF Hutton initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Holley Inc. HLLY surged 32% to $2.6099 following Q4 results.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR rose 30.3% to $13.37
- Solo Brands, Inc. DTC gained 28.1% to $5.15 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 27.9% to $0.6460 after the company said it will present results of the phase 2-3 COVA study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in severe COVID-19 at the European Respiratory Society 2023 21st Lung Science Conference taking place in Estoril, Portuga.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX shares rose 26.3% to $0.6703. Neoleukin Therapeutics engaged SVB Securities to assist in reviewing strategic alternatives. The company also approved a further corporate restructuring to preserve cash, including reducing its workforce by approximately 70%.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 26.3% to $22.48 as the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW gained 22.5% to $25.23 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11.6% year-on-year to $145.11 million, beating the consensus of $137.54 million.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE jumped 21.4% to $16.48 following Q4 results.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 19.8% to $4.36 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares rose 19.4% to $1.2425 after the company issued regulatory update on IV Tramadol and other corporate updates.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL gained 18.6% to $0.7899. Kaival Brands signed an agreement with a prominent national broker, increasing potential distribution by upwards of 40,000 retail stores.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ gained 18% to $8.56 following strong quarterly results.
- Paysafe Limited PSFE jumped 15.7% to $23.49. Paysafe reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $383.6 million, beating the consensus of $376.1 million.
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG gained 15.6% to $3.5605 after posting a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH jumped 14.7% to $7.09 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. FNCH gained 14.6% to $0.4599.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL jumped 13.9% to $3.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS shares rose 13.4% to $0.6799. Versus Systems, last month, announced a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT gained 13% to $6.74 following strong quarterly sales.
- Miller Industries, Inc. MLR jumped 11.8% to $30.40 after reporting a rise in Q4 earnings.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 11.4% to $0.3820 after dipping around 39% on Wednesday. Troika Media recently reported revenue of $187.91 million for the six months ended FY22, up from $15.34 million a year ago.
- Sovos Brands, Inc. SOVO gained 11.4% to $14.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY23 guidance.
- Docebo Inc. DCBO gained 10.2% to $39.41 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nuvei Corporation NVEI jumped 8.4% to $39.47. Credit Suisse upgraded Nuvei from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $37 to $45.
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares dipped 48.2% to $1.0873 after the company announced topline data from its INSPIRE 2.0 study in acute spinal cord injury, in which the primary endpoint was not met.
- SVB Financial Group SIVB fell 37.4% to $167.36 after the parent of Silicon Valley Bank announced proposed offerings of common stock and convertible preferred stock.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI shares fell 28.7% to $3.60 after the company announced it will wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate Silvergate Bank.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA dipped 23% to $0.7931 following Q4 results.
- Titan Medical Inc. TMDI fell 22.2% to $0.1479 after the company reported decision of Nasdaq Hearings Panel to delist common shares.
- Stagwell Inc. STGW dropped 20.9% to $6.95 after the company announced the launch of a 16 million share secondary offering of common stock.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI fell 18% to $0.3361.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC fell 17.3% to $5.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- PacWest Bancorp PACW dipped 16.9% to $22.17.
- VSE Corporation VSEC fell 16.7% to $47.17 following weak quarterly results.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS tumbled 16.7% to $0.5241.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY fell 15.7% to $36.65 after posting downbeat quarterly results.
- Arhaus, Inc. ARHS dipped 14.7% to $10.92 following Q4 results.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO dropped 14.6% to $9.32 following Q4 results.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS shares fell 14.5% to $0.1650 after dropping 5% on Wednesday.
- Helen of Troy Limited HELE dropped 10.3% to $102.63. Helen of Troy announced resignation of CFO Matt Osberg.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA fell 9.3% to $0.0624 after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- JD.com, Inc. JD fell 8.8% to $42.87 after the company Q4 financial results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS fell 8.5% to $0.2633. Borqs Technologies shares gained 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a contract to develop and manufacture an Android 5G rugged waterproof handheld device.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares dropped 7.1% to $212.89 after the company issued weak revenue guidance.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 4% to $108.62 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $150 to $85.
