Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$136.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$140.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Marketwise using advanced sorting and filters.
Marketwise Questions & Answers
When is Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) reporting earnings?
Marketwise (MKTW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.33.
What were Marketwise’s (NASDAQ:MKTW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $142.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.