Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marketwise
The latest price target for Marketwise (NASDAQ: MKTW) was reported by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting MKTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.47% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marketwise (NASDAQ: MKTW) was provided by JMP Securities, and Marketwise maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marketwise, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marketwise was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marketwise (MKTW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $10.00. The current price Marketwise (MKTW) is trading at is $3.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
