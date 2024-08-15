Top 3 Financials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc HPH

On May 30, Highest Performances Holdings posted 1H revenue of $5 million. The company's stock fell around 72% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.70.

RSI Value: 11.03

11.03 HPH Price Action: Shares of Highest Performances Holdings gained 12.8% to close at $1.70 on Wednesday.

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings gained 12.8% to close at $1.70 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HPH news.

B Riley Financial Inc RILY

On Aug. 12, the company reported preliminary second-quarter finanical results. Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented, “Our second quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash losses, the overwhelming majority of which relate to performance of our investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (“FRG”) and our Vintage Capital loan receivable, which is primarily collateralized by equity interests in FRG. The substantial write-down during the quarter was driven by a confluence of recent events, including the impact of a meaningfully weaker consumer spending environment on FRG’s businesses and its investments.” The company's stock fell around 61% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $6.66.

RSI Value: 20.72

20.72 RILY Price Action: Shares of B Riley Financial fell 3.5% to close at $6.97 on Wednesday.

Shares of B Riley Financial fell 3.5% to close at $6.97 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in RILY stock.

MarketWise Inc MKTW

The company, last week, announced the registration of its Chairman and CEO. The company's shares fell around 28% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.72.

RSI Value: 25.96

25.96 MKTW Price Action: Shares of MarketWise fell 3.3% to close at $0.72 on Wednesday.

Shares of MarketWise fell 3.3% to close at $0.72 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in MKTW shares.

Read Next: