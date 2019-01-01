QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Meiko Trans Co Ltd is engaged in providing multi-modal transport services. The company offers various services such as Export, Import, Domestic distribution, Warehousing operations, Port operations, 3rd party logistics, Packaging services, Customs brokerage, Air transport operation, and others.

Meiko Trans Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meiko Trans (MKOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meiko Trans (OTCGM: MKOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meiko Trans's (MKOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meiko Trans.

Q

What is the target price for Meiko Trans (MKOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meiko Trans

Q

Current Stock Price for Meiko Trans (MKOTF)?

A

The stock price for Meiko Trans (OTCGM: MKOTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meiko Trans (MKOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meiko Trans.

Q

When is Meiko Trans (OTCGM:MKOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Meiko Trans does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meiko Trans (MKOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meiko Trans.

Q

What sector and industry does Meiko Trans (MKOTF) operate in?

A

Meiko Trans is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.